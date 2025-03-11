Special Ceremony Held At Rawalpindi Police Lines Martyred Cops’ Families
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police held a special ceremony here at the Police Lines Headquarters on Tuesday to pay tribute to the martyred personnel who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
The families and children of the martyred policemen were specially invited to the ceremony, the police spokesman said.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani and Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Zulfiqar welcomed the families, and gave away specially made gold medals to them on behalf of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to pay tribute to the sacrifices of their loved ones.
CPO Hamdani on the occasion said the purpose of the ceremony was to pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyred cops.
“The martyrs are our pride. They are the assets of the Police Department and their great sacrifices are unforgettable,” he added.
The CPO further said,”We stand with the martyrs’ families and their welfare is our top priority.” The doors of his office were open for them all the time.
The CPO mingled with the families, inquired about their problems and gave instructions to the officers for their resolution.
Recent Stories
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM directs cabinet to gear up for extraordinary performance, scrutiny6 minutes ago
-
Train hits man to death6 minutes ago
-
Special ceremony held at Rawalpindi Police Lines martyred cops’ families6 minutes ago
-
PHA launches spring tree plantation6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 118 properties6 minutes ago
-
Authority inspects health center in Chiniot, stresses transparency, quality6 minutes ago
-
Man held over hoax call16 minutes ago
-
Four bodies found in Faisalabad16 minutes ago
-
Free Camp for hearing loss to be organized on March 1816 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers, hoarders continues16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly session to meet on March 1316 minutes ago
-
Man injured in cylinder blast16 minutes ago