Special ceremony held at Rawalpindi Police Lines martyred cops’ families

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police held a special ceremony here at the Police Lines Headquarters on Tuesday to pay tribute to the martyred personnel who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The families and children of the martyred policemen were specially invited to the ceremony, the police spokesman said.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani and Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Zulfiqar welcomed the families, and gave away specially made gold medals to them on behalf of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to pay tribute to the sacrifices of their loved ones.

CPO Hamdani on the occasion said the purpose of the ceremony was to pay tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyred cops.

“The martyrs are our pride. They are the assets of the Police Department and their great sacrifices are unforgettable,” he added.

The CPO further said,”We stand with the martyrs’ families and their welfare is our top priority.” The doors of his office were open for them all the time.

The CPO mingled with the families, inquired about their problems and gave instructions to the officers for their resolution.