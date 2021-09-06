Special ceremony held in Sialkot to mark Defence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Defence of Pakistan Day was observed with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit, here on Monday.

The main 'Hilal-e-Istaqlal' [national flag] hoisting ceremony was held at historical Sialkot Fort here. The participants renewed their pledge to sacrifice their lives for upholding the prestige of Pakistan and defending the motherland. They paid homage to all martyrs and 'ghazis' of Sept 6, 1965 Indo-Pak war. The day dawned with the special prayers in all mosques for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace in the country.

Brigadier 15-Division Tariq Mahmood, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani jointly hoisted the national flag.

Addressing the participants in the ceremony, Brigadier Tariq Mehmood said that Pakistan armed forces were the guardians of Pakistan's borders.

He said that the last drop of blood would be shed to protect the geographical and ideological boundaries of the country.

Minister Ch Muhammad Akhlaq said that the entire nation was proud of Pakistan armed forces. He paid rich tribute to the Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis of 1965 Indo-Pak war.

He said that the sacrifices of martyrs and ghazis would not go in vain. He said the Hilal-e-Istaqlal was conferred upon the people of Sialkot, who wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Sialkot during the Sept 6, 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said that the history of Iqbal's city related a great story of courage and bravery.

He said the Pakistan Army was the best army in the world.