UrduPoint.com

Special Ceremony Held In Sialkot To Mark Defence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:56 PM

Special ceremony held in Sialkot to mark Defence Day

The Defence of Pakistan Day was observed with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit, here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The Defence of Pakistan Day was observed with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit, here on Monday.

The main 'Hilal-e-Istaqlal' [national flag] hoisting ceremony was held at historical Sialkot Fort here. The participants renewed their pledge to sacrifice their lives for upholding the prestige of Pakistan and defending the motherland. They paid homage to all martyrs and 'ghazis' of Sept 6, 1965 Indo-Pak war. The day dawned with the special prayers in all mosques for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace in the country.

Brigadier 15-Division Tariq Mahmood, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani jointly hoisted the national flag.

Addressing the participants in the ceremony, Brigadier Tariq Mehmood said that Pakistan armed forces were the guardians of Pakistan's borders.

He said that the last drop of blood would be shed to protect the geographical and ideological boundaries of the country.

Minister Ch Muhammad Akhlaq said that the entire nation was proud of Pakistan armed forces. He paid rich tribute to the Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis of 1965 Indo-Pak war.

He said that the sacrifices of martyrs and ghazis would not go in vain. He said the Hilal-e-Istaqlal was conferred upon the people of Sialkot, who wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Sialkot during the Sept 6, 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said that the history of Iqbal's city related a great story of courage and bravery.

He said the Pakistan Army was the best army in the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Punjab Pakistan Day Sialkot Gold All Best Blood

Recent Stories

Ninth class exams to continue as per scheduled

Ninth class exams to continue as per scheduled

41 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000

43 seconds ago
 Turkey seeks negative PCR test for public intercit ..

Turkey seeks negative PCR test for public intercity travel

46 seconds ago
 Climate crisis to "wreak havoc" on coal-reliant Au ..

Climate crisis to "wreak havoc" on coal-reliant Australian economy: UN climate a ..

52 seconds ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

9 minutes ago
 Dengue spread confirmed in 19 KP districts with to ..

Dengue spread confirmed in 19 KP districts with toll reaching 248

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.