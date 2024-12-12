Special ceremony held to celebrate Mountains Day in Gilgit

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Department of Tourism and Culture, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Gilgit Union of Journalists jointly organized a special ceremony in connection with International Mountains Day at a local hotel here Thursday.

Speaking as the chief guest, Gilgit-Baltistan’s Minister for Tourism and Culture, Ghulam Muhammad, highlighted the region's vast natural resources. He noted that Gilgit-Baltistan is home to some of the world's most prominent peaks, including K2, the second-highest mountain in the world, and over 7,000 glaciers. The minister emphasized the need for both individual and collective efforts to preserve these natural treasures.

He also pointed out the challenges posed by increasing pollution in tourist areas due to the rising number of visitors. To address this, the government plans to introduce a fee for tourists in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Protection. This measure aims to instill a sense of responsibility among tourists to protect these scenic spots and avoid spreading pollution.

Additional Chief Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed addressing the gathering, praised the increasing participation of women in all sectors of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He expressed confidence that women would surpass men in skills and capabilities in the near future. He also highlighted the severe impact of climate change on the region, despite its minimal contribution to global emissions. Glaciers are melting rapidly, posing a significant threat to the area, which hosts one of the largest concentrations of glaciers outside the North Pole.

Ahmed warned that if attention to water resource management was not paid, half of the region could face drinking water scarcity. He also raised concerns about rampant deforestation, which increases the region’s vulnerability to natural disasters, with 70 percent of Gilgit-Baltistan classified as a disaster-prone area.

Tourism Secretary Zameer Abbas elaborated on the importance of mountains and their role in sustaining the environment. The event also featured environmental documentaries as part of the Bam-e-Dunya Film Festival. Shields and certificates were distributed at the conclusion of the ceremony.