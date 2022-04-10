(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Pakistani authorities have prohibited government officials from leaving the country without a so-called "No-Objection Certificate (NoC),'' the Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a senior official at the country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA's immigration staff at international airports across Pakistan have been placed on high alert and directed to stop all government officials who intend to travel abroad without an NoC, according to the newspaper.

Airport security forces have also been put on high alert, while the screening procedures for passengers traveling abroad have been strengthened, the report said.

The decision came after the speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly (lower house of parliament), Asad Qaiser, resigned from his post shortly before the Sunday vote of no confidence, in which the Pakistani parliament ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan. The no-confidence motion succeeded by a vote of 174-0.

The Dawn newspaper said earlier, citing the presiding officer of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, that candidates for the post of prime minister had until 14:00 (09:00 GMT) on Sunday to submit relevant documents. The parliamentary session to elect a new head of government will be held on Monday, Sadiq said.