Special chartered flights to bring stranded Pakistanis from USA: Embassy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Government of Pakistan will be operating special charter flights for repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from the United States in collaboration with the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Initially two special flights will operate from Washington D.C to Islamabad on May 10 and second to Karachi on May 13, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Washington D.C. received here on Thursday said.

Meanwhile, another flight will operate from Newark Airport, New Jersey for Lahore, and dates for which will be announced shortly.

In addition, Government of Pakistan will also operate three more flights from US for repatriation of Pakistani citizens. Dates, cities of origin and destinations in Pakistan will be announced in due course of time.

Stranded Pakistanis already registered with the Embassy and its Consulates will be contacted to facilitate their travel by special flights. For flight related details please contact PIA Contact Centre at +92 21 111 786 786, the press release said.