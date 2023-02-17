UrduPoint.com

Special Checkpoints Set Up For Effective Security In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police have set up special checkpoints at various locations and important boulevards to ensure further effective security in the city.

In a statement, police said that effective measures were being taken to maintain law and order and enhance security in the city, in compliance with the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

Ambulances, police vehicles, other government vehicles, and police personnel will also be checked at these points.

Government officials and citizens have been appealed to keep their identity cards with them while traveling and cooperate with the police during the checking process.

IGP Islamabad has said that maintaining law and order and protecting the lives and property of citizens were among the top priorities of the Islamabad Police.

