Special Child Drowns

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Special child drowns

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A 12-year-old boy with special needs reportedly drowned in the Panjnad Canal near Makhan Baila village in the Uch area.

Rescue 1122 officials said their control room received a call reporting that the boy had fallen into the canal passing through the village.

Rescuers, equipped with boats, immediately rushed to the scene and launched a search operation. According to the initial investigation, the boy, identified as Ameen, slipped into the canal while attempting to wash his hands. He was a resident of Makhan Baila village.

The canal at the site is approximately 12 to 15 feet deep and 80 feet wide. The search operation was ongoing at the time of this report.

