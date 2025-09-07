Special child murdered in Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) A tragic incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station where a 10-year-old hearing-impaired boy was brutally murdered. His blood-soaked body was recovered from a graveyard , sparking grief and anger among residents.

According to the details, Muhammad Umar, a 10-year-old boy from village Chak No. 461-EB, had gone missing mysteriously on Friday. His family reported the matter to Sadar Police, which registered a case. On Sunday morning, his body was found in the graveyard in a pool of blood.

Upon receiving information, DSP Rana Imran Tipu and other senior police officials reached the site. The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for postmortem, while police launched an investigation.

Police, led by DSP Rana Imran Tipu along with SHO Zubair Ahmad Sandhu, arrested an accused within hours. The suspect, identified as Ejaz Ahmad, turned out to be the victim’s uncle. According to police, Ejaz had killed his nephew fearing exposure of his alleged illicit relations with his mother.