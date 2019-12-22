UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Children Awarded Scholarships

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:10 PM

Special children awarded scholarships

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::A scholarship distribution ceremony for special children was held at the Centre for the Disabled, here on Sunday.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Khalid Bashir and Medical Superintendent Government General Hospital GM Abad Dr Ijaz Akhtar were chief guest, while superintendent of the Centre Farooq Butt and others were also present.

Cash scholarships were distributed among student who passed computer software, beautician, dress designing, motorcycle and auto electrician courses.

Related Topics

Student Sunday Government General Motors

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

1 hour ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

1 hour ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.