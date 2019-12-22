Special children awarded scholarships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::A scholarship distribution ceremony for special children was held at the Centre for the Disabled, here on Sunday.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Khalid Bashir and Medical Superintendent Government General Hospital GM Abad Dr Ijaz Akhtar were chief guest, while superintendent of the Centre Farooq Butt and others were also present.

Cash scholarships were distributed among student who passed computer software, beautician, dress designing, motorcycle and auto electrician courses.