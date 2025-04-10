- Home
Special Children Can Be Rehabilitated By Sharing Their Happiness: Director Social Welfare
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 08:50 PM
Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafique has said that feelings of deprivation among special children could be eliminated by participating in their happiness
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafique has said that feelings of deprivation among special children could be eliminated by participating in their happiness.
She urged the need of holding social events frequently to keep such children active and engaged.
She expressed these views on the occasion of the Eid Milan party organized for special children at Tanzeem-al-Lissan on Thursday, in which Chairman Pasban Group Major (R) Shahnawaz was the chief guest. Assistant Director Social Welfare Usman Habib and others were also present.
They went to the classrooms, cut the cakes and distributed gift packets of food and drinks among children.
They also mingled with the special children and expressed their love and affection for them.
Khalida Rafique said that it is an important duty to make this segment of the society useful citizens for which collective efforts should be continued.
