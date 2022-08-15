Special children celebrated I-day with zeal

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The independence day was celebrated with zeal and fervor at Government Secondary Special education School for Hearing Impaired Kasur.

The school organized a program in which Special children expressed their love for the country through colour full performances.Students performed with enthusiasm on national songs as well as various tableaus were presented in the event.

A question and answer session and sketch making competition on Pakistan Movement were also held.

Speaking on the occasion,the chief guest,President District Bar Association Kasur,Advocate Muhammad Younus Kayani said that "our forefathers have made countless sacrifices for the establishment of Pakistan. And this day is a day to pay tribute to their sacrifices." He appreciated the performances of the children and paid tribute to their teachers, whose hard work and dedication was leading to the best development of differently able students.