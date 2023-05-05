UrduPoint.com

Special Children Deserve Attention Of All Segments Of Society: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammed Azam Khan here on Friday said that special children deserve special attention of all of us including the government, welfare organizations and the well-off segment of society

He said that special children are blessed with special abilities; and concerted efforts are needed both at public and private levels in order to enable them to stand on their own feet and to make them useful citizens of society.

He expressed these views while addressing a function of special children held here at Chief Minister House attended by special children of the Special Education Centre.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Social Welfare Salma Begum, Secretary of Social Welfare Zia-ul-Haq, management and teachers of the Special Education Centre also attended the function.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that he felt immense pleasure to meet special children and participation in such events is a matter of pride for him.

He said that the role of welfare organizations in imparting education and training to special children is highly commendable, adding that well-off segment of society should cooperate with such welfare organizations in this noble cause.

The chief minister stated that he will continue his efforts for the welfare of special and underprivileged children in his personal capacity.

Lauding the role of the aforementioned special education centre in imparting education and skills to special children, Muhammad Azam khan hoped that the centre will continue its services in a more effective and organized manner.

He said that well-being welfare of special children is amongst the top priorities of the caretaker provincial government and assured that his government will extend every possible support to welfare organizations in this regard.

