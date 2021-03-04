UrduPoint.com
Special Children Emblem Of High Spirits: DG Rangers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary has said that special children were the emblem of high spirits and passions.

The role of parents and teachers in training and upbringing of these children was commendable, he said while addressing as a chief guest at an event organized by Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) at Quaid-e-Azam Rangers Special Children's School, Toll Plaza, Karachi in connection with the World Deaf Day.

On the occasion, students from various schools of special children presented tableaus and national songs and received appreciation from the audience.

Later, DG Rangers (Sindh) Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary visited different departments of Quaid-e-Azam Rangers Special Children's school and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

More Stories From Pakistan

