Special Children Exempted From PBTE Registration, Exam Fees

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:00 PM

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting of Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) here at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade on Wednesday

PBTE Chairman Dr Muhammad Nazir Khan and other board members attended the meeting.

The meeting give approval the administrative and financial matters of the board. Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal announced the abolition of registration and examination fees for special children studying in private and government institutes of technical education.

The minister said that Punjab government would bear the cost of admission and examination fees for these special children.

The board also approved an increase in the attendance charges for members from Rs 5,000 to 10,000.

The board also approved 10 per cent adhoc relief in salaries and pensions announced in the budget for the current financial year for board employees. At the same time, the board also approved students to adopt urdu or English language for examinations.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the affairs of the board should be taken forward in accordance with the rules and regulations, the government had made the examination system transparent and the youth are being trained according to the needs of the market .

