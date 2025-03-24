Special Children get Eid Gifts in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir distributed Eid gifts among special persons

on directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The ceremony took place at the Government Special education Center Lodhran where Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi, and Headmistress Special Education Hidayat Fatima Hashmi also participated.

DC Dr Lubna Nazir highlighted that the initiative aimed to include special children in Eid celebrations,

ensuring they feel valued and loved.

She emphasized that such efforts by the Punjab government not only bring happiness to these children but also instill confidence and motivation in them.

As a part of the event, the deputy commissioner with the special children planted saplings.