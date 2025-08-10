Special children mark Independence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Special children marked Independence Day with patriotic zeal and zest during a ceremony here on Sunday.

The Aman Education Welfare Foundation organized the event at the residence of former provincial parliamentary secretary MPA Chaudhary Faqeer Hussain Dogar who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aman Education Welfare Foundation Sabia Khan during her welcome address highlighted efforts of the foundation for the welfare and education of special children.

She also stressed the need of promoting the spirit of patriotism and said that Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices.

Now every citizen is duty bound to protect and defend its all boundaries, she added.

Former MPA Chaudhry Faqeer Hussain Dogar also cut a cake to celebrate Independence Day while Vice President Aftab Ahmad, senior photojournalist Saeed Soomi, Shafqat, Muhammad Shafee, Muhammad Ali, Talha, Qadeer, Niaz Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

The event featured heart-touching national songs presented by the participants, stirring a sense of pride and unity.

Later, special prayers were also offered for progress, peace and prosperity of the country.