Special Children Mark Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Special children marked Independence Day with patriotic zeal and zest during a ceremony here on Sunday.
The Aman Education Welfare Foundation organized the event at the residence of former provincial parliamentary secretary MPA Chaudhary Faqeer Hussain Dogar who graced the occasion as the chief guest.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aman Education Welfare Foundation Sabia Khan during her welcome address highlighted efforts of the foundation for the welfare and education of special children.
She also stressed the need of promoting the spirit of patriotism and said that Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices.
Now every citizen is duty bound to protect and defend its all boundaries, she added.
Former MPA Chaudhry Faqeer Hussain Dogar also cut a cake to celebrate Independence Day while Vice President Aftab Ahmad, senior photojournalist Saeed Soomi, Shafqat, Muhammad Shafee, Muhammad Ali, Talha, Qadeer, Niaz Khan and others were also present on the occasion.
The event featured heart-touching national songs presented by the participants, stirring a sense of pride and unity.
Later, special prayers were also offered for progress, peace and prosperity of the country.
Recent Stories
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO orders systematic measures for security of foreign residents50 seconds ago
-
Special children mark Independence Day53 seconds ago
-
Labourer dies in building collapse55 seconds ago
-
16 dead, 1,496 injured in 1,284 RTCs in Punjab56 seconds ago
-
ICT Police Facilitation Centers serve over half a million citizens11 minutes ago
-
Women’s empowerment essential for Pakistan’s social, economic progress; Speakers11 minutes ago
-
Significant reduction in essential commodities' prices11 minutes ago
-
Father arrested for torturing 7-year-old daughter in Rawalpindi11 minutes ago
-
Residents protest severe water shortages21 minutes ago
-
YES Welfare Society marks 7 Years of Youth empowerment through sports21 minutes ago
-
Kohat police intensify operations against wanted criminals and drugs21 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal41 minutes ago