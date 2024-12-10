Special Children Plant Trees On Ravi Bank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Special school children on Tuesday planted trees, in connection with a large-scale tree plantation campaign organized on the banks of the Ravi.
The plantation was organised in collaboration with PHA and KFC. Special children participated in the urban development tree campaign with the support of KFC and planted trees.
KFC gave 2,000 trees to the PHA for the campaign. Farhan Tariq, Manager Operation, also planted trees. In-charge Horticulture PHA Javed Hamid and other officers were also present. Over 2,000 local trees including 5 feet to 10 feet tall Palaks, Amlatas, Sukh Chain and others were planted on the banks of the Ravi.
The DG PHA said that trees are the guarantee of our survival, only by planting more and more trees, the environment can be made healthy and free from smog
