Special Children Planted Tree In School
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 11:18 PM
The Government Secondary School of Special Education for deaf boys on Monday planted saplings of shady trees under a plantation campaign organized by a non-government organization (NGO)
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Government Secondary School of Special education for deaf boys on Monday planted saplings of shady trees under a plantation campaign organized by a non-government organization (NGO).
Principal Hafiz Mian Muhammad Majid, President of Young Pakistanis Organization Naeem Iqbal Naeem, YPO Director Rashid Abbas Khan, teachers Muhammad Numan and Muhammad Usman planted pomegranate and other shady trees along with the school's children.
Speaking on the occasion,Hafiz Mian Muhammad Majid said that according to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, along with the tree planting campaign, a special cleanliness campaign was also being conducted in the school, and special children were being given special training in this regard so that they could play their role in keeping their environment and homes clean.
President of the Young Pakistanis Organization, Naeem Iqbal Naeem, said that today
Pakistan is facing the biggest problem of climate change, and trees are our biggest and most important weapon in its
mitigation. He stated that the more we plant trees, the more we will be protected from the effects of climate change.
Recent Stories
Aya Nakamura faces 'racist' backlash over rumoured Olympics show
Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections
Govt. given public mandate, is answerable to masses: Prime Minister Muhammad She ..
SMIU's young researchers exhibit business ideas
Gorgage Fecilitates Asif Zardari for winning president election
SACM stresses productive efforts for development of industrial sector
Police finalizes security plan for Ramadan
AJK government highlighting Kashmir issue: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmoo ..
Stern action over failure in Rashan distribution at doors: Commissioner
Kaira stresses political dialogue, collaboration for National Unity
Aseefa Bhutto visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Quershi's appeals in cipher case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. given public mandate, is answerable to masses: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif3 minutes ago
-
SMIU's young researchers exhibit business ideas3 minutes ago
-
Gorgage Fecilitates Asif Zardari for winning president election3 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security plan for Ramadan2 minutes ago
-
Stern action over failure in Rashan distribution at doors: Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
Kaira stresses political dialogue, collaboration for National Unity2 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh37 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Quershi's appeals in cipher case36 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM congratulates Muslim Ummah on starting of Ramadan36 minutes ago
-
Justice Naeem Akhtar takes oath as SC judge36 minutes ago
-
Kohat police reunite missing boy with family36 minutes ago
-
DG HDA assures employees of securing Rs 500 mln bailout from govt soon36 minutes ago