Special children planted tree in school

The Government Secondary School of Special Education for deaf boys on Monday planted saplings of shady trees under a plantation campaign organized by a non-government organization (NGO)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Government Secondary School of Special education for deaf boys on Monday planted saplings of shady trees under a plantation campaign organized by a non-government organization (NGO).

Principal Hafiz Mian Muhammad Majid, President of Young Pakistanis Organization Naeem Iqbal Naeem, YPO Director Rashid Abbas Khan, teachers Muhammad Numan and Muhammad Usman planted pomegranate and other shady trees along with the school's children.

Speaking on the occasion,Hafiz Mian Muhammad Majid said that according to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, along with the tree planting campaign, a special cleanliness campaign was also being conducted in the school, and special children were being given special training in this regard so that they could play their role in keeping their environment and homes clean.

President of the Young Pakistanis Organization, Naeem Iqbal Naeem, said that today

Pakistan is facing the biggest problem of climate change, and trees are our biggest and most important weapon in its

mitigation. He stated that the more we plant trees, the more we will be protected from the effects of climate change.