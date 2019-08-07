UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Children To Celebrate 14th August At Johar Rehabilitation Centre

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 06:47 PM

Special children to celebrate 14th August at Johar Rehabilitation Centre

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Wednesday said that special children will celebrate the Independence Day of the country at the Special Rehabilitation Centre Gulistan-e-Johar here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Wednesday said that special children will celebrate the Independence Day of the country at the Special Rehabilitation Centre Gulistan-e-Johar here.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is also expected to attend the celebrations to encourage special children, he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office.

Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar, Additional Secretary Abu Bakar Madni, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh, Dr.

Nabela Soomoto from Dow University and others also attended the meeting.

The special children would present tableaux, national songs and other items related to Independence Day celebrations.

It was further told that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah would donate a bus for special children for their pick and drop, besides donating accessories for special children toencourage them to participate in extra-curricular activities.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Independence Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 15-player squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup

11 minutes ago

With the Emerald Green HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, #Embr ..

11 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Infrastructure Deve ..

50 minutes ago

Thar Foundation to donate 100k saplings to Sindh F ..

1 hour ago

Indus River System Authority releases 401,500 cuse ..

3 minutes ago

Eastern Ukrainian Militias Deny Role in Government ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.