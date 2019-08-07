Special children to celebrate 14th August at Johar Rehabilitation Centre

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Wednesday said that special children will celebrate the Independence Day of the country at the Special Rehabilitation Centre Gulistan-e-Johar here

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is also expected to attend the celebrations to encourage special children, he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office.

Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar, Additional Secretary Abu Bakar Madni, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh, Dr.

Nabela Soomoto from Dow University and others also attended the meeting.

The special children would present tableaux, national songs and other items related to Independence Day celebrations.

It was further told that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah would donate a bus for special children for their pick and drop, besides donating accessories for special children toencourage them to participate in extra-curricular activities.