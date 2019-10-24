UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Children To Get Stipend, Free Books: Provincial Minister For Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 01:00 PM

Special children to get stipend, free books: Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq said that PTI government will provide stipend, free books and other facilities to the special children

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) -:Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq said that PTI government will provide stipend, free books and other facilities to the special children.

While talking to media here on late Wednesday he said the government was utilizing all available resources for the betterment of special children, adding that each children will get stipend amounting to Rs 800, free uniform, books, stationery and pick and drop facility.

He urged parents of special children to cooperate and enroll their children in schools for their future.

The Minister disclosed that construction work on over 30 special education institution would be started in near future in the Punjab, adding that steps had also been taken for improving the syllabus for children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Punjab Media All Government

Recent Stories

Daimler profits nose ahead in third quarter

3 minutes ago

Lebanon protests enter second week

3 minutes ago

Pilot Killed in Helicopter Crash Outside Las Vegas ..

3 minutes ago

Govt's reform measures to boost country's economy: ..

3 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges int'l ..

21 seconds ago

Nearly half Pakistanis (44%) say they usually eat ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.