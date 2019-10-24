Special children to get stipend, free books: Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq said that PTI government will provide stipend, free books and other facilities to the special children

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 )

While talking to media here on late Wednesday he said the government was utilizing all available resources for the betterment of special children, adding that each children will get stipend amounting to Rs 800, free uniform, books, stationery and pick and drop facility.

He urged parents of special children to cooperate and enroll their children in schools for their future.

The Minister disclosed that construction work on over 30 special education institution would be started in near future in the Punjab, adding that steps had also been taken for improving the syllabus for children.