Open Menu

Special Children Undergo Evaluation To Bring Them To Mainstream Education System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Special children undergo evaluation to bring them to mainstream education system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The divisional administration has engaged a team of psychologists and psychiatrists

for evaluation of mental capabilities of special children with a view to bring them to

mainstream education system.

Commissioner Maryam Khan, accompanied by deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid

Sindu, visited Shadab Institute on Monday where they witnessed the ongoing process

of evaluation of mental capability of special children and asked the psychologists,

psychiatrists and other education experts to focus more on children’s talent and

special aptitude during the analysis.

The evaluation was meant to filter out select students with comparatively sharp

minds and facilitate them to join the mainstream education system, Maryam Khan said.

Earlier, the Commissioner and DC also visited comprehensive girls high school

as part of ongoing drive to monitor government schools with a view to bring improvement

in standard of education.

Commissioner Maryam Khan visited classrooms and took briefing from school administration.

She ordered that students should remain adhered to discipline and prescribed uniform attire

during school hours.

Related Topics

Education From Government

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

3 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan