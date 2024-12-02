Special children undergo evaluation to bring them to mainstream education system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The divisional administration has engaged a team of psychologists and psychiatrists

for evaluation of mental capabilities of special children with a view to bring them to

mainstream education system.

Commissioner Maryam Khan, accompanied by deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid

Sindu, visited Shadab Institute on Monday where they witnessed the ongoing process

of evaluation of mental capability of special children and asked the psychologists,

psychiatrists and other education experts to focus more on children’s talent and

special aptitude during the analysis.

The evaluation was meant to filter out select students with comparatively sharp

minds and facilitate them to join the mainstream education system, Maryam Khan said.

Earlier, the Commissioner and DC also visited comprehensive girls high school

as part of ongoing drive to monitor government schools with a view to bring improvement

in standard of education.

Commissioner Maryam Khan visited classrooms and took briefing from school administration.

She ordered that students should remain adhered to discipline and prescribed uniform attire

during school hours.