Special Children Undergo Evaluation To Bring Them To Mainstream Education System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The divisional administration has engaged a team of psychologists and psychiatrists
for evaluation of mental capabilities of special children with a view to bring them to
mainstream education system.
Commissioner Maryam Khan, accompanied by deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid
Sindu, visited Shadab Institute on Monday where they witnessed the ongoing process
of evaluation of mental capability of special children and asked the psychologists,
psychiatrists and other education experts to focus more on children’s talent and
special aptitude during the analysis.
The evaluation was meant to filter out select students with comparatively sharp
minds and facilitate them to join the mainstream education system, Maryam Khan said.
Earlier, the Commissioner and DC also visited comprehensive girls high school
as part of ongoing drive to monitor government schools with a view to bring improvement
in standard of education.
Commissioner Maryam Khan visited classrooms and took briefing from school administration.
She ordered that students should remain adhered to discipline and prescribed uniform attire
during school hours.
