Special children vital part of society: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ):The Department of Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Punjab and Special Education Department Punjab signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide free sports facilities to special children, arranging free study tours of historic places besides holding their sports competitions.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Punjab Stadium during a press conference on Wednesday.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Punjab Minister for Special Education Muhammad Akhlaq were guests of honour on this occasion.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Secretary Special Education Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari signed the MoU in the largely-attended ceremony.

While addressing the press conference, Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said special children were vital part of the society and Punjab government would utilize all resources to provide best facilities to special children. "Providing all facilities to special children for their welfare is our prime obligation. Our four departments - Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism are available to facilitate and entertain special children all the time," he added.

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said special children could also use their rest houses in Murree and Kallar Kahar and other relevant facilities free of cost.

"We will arrange free of cost sight-seeing tours for special children where our guides will be available to provide proper information about any particular historical and archeological site," he explained.

He said that "It is our first collaboration with a department and we will sign more such MoUs with other departments. We are also going to make special children events a part of our Annual Sports Calendar activities".

Punjab Minister for Special Education Muhammad Akhlaq, on this occasion thanked Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti for taking this important initiative. "This MoU is exactly as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide best facilities to all segments of society. We are going make legislation in regard according to which special children will be entitled to use all facilities and infrastructure in Punjab like normal young generation. We are also going to launch IT courses for special children," he added.