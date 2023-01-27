On the fifth day of the ongoing Pakistan Youth Festival in Karachi, an event for special children was organized in the open-air theater

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :On the fifth day of the ongoing Pakistan Youth Festival in Karachi, an event for special children was organized in the open-air theater.

The students of schools, colleges, and universities participated in the Pakistan Youth Festival from the morning while the boys and girls participated in the dance workshop.

Hadi Bux Kalhoro, Prof Dr Shagfat Shahzadi spoke during the final results of the speech competitions.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah said on the occasion that love and fear are two emotions that drive a person forward. He said if you do something with open mind then the whole world will be at your feet, we can go far in the world by controlling ourselves.

He said first of all we have to become a better person, father, son, and a better husband. Give, keep your ears and eyes open too, so get the blessings from wherever you get and move forward to acquire new knowledge.

Secretary Special education Hadi Bux Kalhoro expressed his views and said that President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah always does something different, I congratulate him on the successful festival in Pakistan Youth Festival Battle of the Bands, singing, instrument, dance and acting finals will be held on January 28, while the musical program will be performed by Komail Anam and AUJ band.