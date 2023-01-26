UrduPoint.com

Special Children's Festival To Be Held In Arts Council On Jan 27

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 08:31 PM

A special children's festival will be organized in the Pakistan Youth Festival organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on January 27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :A special children's festival will be organized in the Pakistan Youth Festival organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on January 27.

Children from different schools and colleges will show their skills in painting, acting, dancing and singing, while painting will be held from January 23. The results of the candidates participating in painting, photography, essay writing, quiz and declamation (Urdu-English) competitions from January 23 will be announced on January 27.

A music concert will also be held at 4pm in which famous singers including AUJ band will perform.

In the Pakistan Youth Festival, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah announced a cash prize of Rs 10,000 to Abdul Hadi for doing excellent beat boxing.

He said that the youth of other cities including Karachi are actively participating in the festival, painting winners of the photography competitions will be awarded a prize of Rs.25,000.

The festival will feature Battle of the Bands, speech, acting, singing and instrument competitions, two special competitions of photography and live painting.

