SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A special children's sports gala would be held from March 9 to 11.

This was said by District Officer Special education Shahid Mukhtiar on Friday.

He said special children's competitions, including running, athletics, cricket and tug-of-war, would be held and prizes will be distributed among students.

The purpose of the event was to build decision making, confidence and team spirit besideshighlighting their talents and making it clear that they were not a burden on society inany way,he added.