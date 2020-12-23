Special Christmas bazaar to be set up for Christian community: Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A special Christmas bazaar will be set up for the Christian community to facilitate them on their religious festival in Bahawalpur city.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal said this while addressing an event organized by Punjab Baitul Maal at Saint Dominic Catholic Church here on Wednesday.

He said islam has given equal rights to all the human beings on the planet and it teaches us to respect the religious events of minorities.

He said minorities has played an important role in the creation of Pakistan and since than they are taking part equally in the national building projects.

On this occasion, the commissioner gave away checks of financial aid to 50 members of the Christian community and cut a cake as part of Christmas celebrations.