Special Christmas Bazaars To Be Functional In Faisalabad From 22nd

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Christmas bazaars will be made functional in different parts of the district from December 22 to provide essential commodities to the Christian community on subsidized rates.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Monday that the bazaars would be set up at Saint Anthony school Christian Town, Pinto Ground Maryam Abad Warispura, Catholic Church Madina Town, Grain Market Chak Jhumra, Bilal Shaheed Park Civil Club Road Tandlianwala, Christian Colony Liaqat Park Sammundri and Masjid Bazaar Chowk Jaranwala.

He said flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, fruits, vegetables, beverages and other items would be provided in the bazaars at subsidized rates.

Special monitoring teams would also be activated to ensure provision of daily use itemsat fixed rates in the bazaars which would remain functional till December 24.

