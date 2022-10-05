Special classes for poor children initiated in govt school Muzaffargarh

Government Comprehensive High School Muzaffargarh initiated classes under the "Subh-e-Nau" project to promote education among kids who used to work at different shops

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Government Comprehensive High school Muzaffargarh initiated classes under the "Subh-e-Nau" project to promote education among kids who used to work at different shops.

The project was introduced by the Secretary Education South Punjab Dr Aihteesham Anwar with an aim to educate the poor kids.

The kids who are at work at different workshops, hotels and other shops will be provided an opportunity to have access to quality education. The project is running in all 11 districts of south Punjab. The kids are being offered books, uniforms and transport facilities free of cost.

In South Punjab, about 19 percent of kids work at different shops, said a report issued by UNDP. Civil society circles appreciated the educational friendly step of the government and hoped that it would come up with successful results.