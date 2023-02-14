Special cleaning campaign at General Bus Stand

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Under the supervision of Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat Sial, a special cleaning campaign was conducted at the General Bus Stand, and a team of the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) removed garbage to the dumping point.

The RTA secretary visited the bus stand on the instructions of the deputy commissioner Sialkot. A sanitation team was called to the spot which cleaned all parts of the Lorry Adda.