Special Cleaning Campaign Launched In Shah Faisal Town

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Chairman Shah Faisal Town, Gohar Khatak on Tuesday said that a four-day special cleaning campaign is launched in all eight union councils of S.F.Town including four UCs of Korangi and four in S.F. Town

He said that though the cleaning situation is better in this town as compared to other towns and more attention is being paid to further improve it. Besides, cleaning, repair of street lights, cleaning and beautification of parks and nullahs are also being performed, he added.

Talking to the media, the Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Shah Faisal Town, Farhan Shabbir said that daily cleaning is being performed in two union councils to cover all eight UCs of Shah Faisal Town.

He said that the four-day cleaning drive will continue till Friday.

Speaking about the cleaning campaign, he said that the cleaning campaign was launched to perform cleaning, especially in those areas which were left during the routine cleaning activities.

He said that the staffers of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), SSWMB and the local administration of the Shah Faisal Town are performing cleaning with coordination. He said that special attention is also being paid to the ensure overall cleaning and development of parks.

