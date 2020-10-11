Special cleaning carried out at FIC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Special cleaning was carried out at various wards and sections of the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) on the instructions of the Punjab government to fight the dengue epidemic.

Medical Social Officer Asiya Faqir Hussain supervised the cleaning drive and said that dengue could be defeated through neat and clean environment.

In this connection, a special campaign was being carried out in the hospital along with daily routine cleaning.

She appealed to citizens, especially women, to keep their homes and surroundings neat and clean so that chances of dengue larvae breading could be eliminated.