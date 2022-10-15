UrduPoint.com

Special Cleaning Operation Carried Out At Ring Road, Service Lanes

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :A special cleaning operation has been carried out at Ring Road and adjoining service lanes under the 'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign by the Lahore Waste Management Company.

According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, the company's Chief Executive Officer Munir Hussain Chopra was present in the field to supervise the cleaning operation. DGM Operations Bilal Ashraf and Manager Ring Road Jam Abbas briefed the CEO about the special cleaning operation.

Munir Hussain Chopra visited Bund Road Interchange, Karol Ghati, Harbanspura, Barki Road, and Bedian Road. He said that all resources were being used to maintain the beauty of Lahore. 181 sanitary workers and more than 44 cleaning machines had been deployed on special cleaning operations around the ring road, he added.

Shadbagh underpass, Sharifabad underpass, and Karol Ghati underpass had been specially cleared. He said special scraping was being carried out on service lanes in view of smog. The CEO said that any sort of negligence would not be tolerated regarding cleanliness on the Ring Road and service lanes.

He said that instructions had been issued to the officers of the operation team to ensure 100pc attendance of workers and to make the Ring Road a model area from Bund Road to Kamahan Interchange. He also reviewed the attendance of workers deployed on cleaning operations, waste collection and cleaning around service lanes and drains.

Munir Hussain Chopra appealed to citizens to support the LWMC in the cleanliness mission and throw garbage only in dustbins.

