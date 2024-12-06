Special Cleaning Operations Ongoing Across 9 Towns Of Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 10:16 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) As per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's 'Suthra Punjab initiative' a series of special cleaning operations is ongoing across 9 towns of the provincial capital.
According to LWMC sources here on Friday the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) teams were actively working to enhance the city's cleanliness.
A comprehensive cleaning operation was currently in progress, particularly in Ravi town, where over 900 LWMC workers and more than 130 operational vehicles were deployed to clear open plots besides over 20 hotspot areas.
LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that the 'Bhati' temporary collection point was being managed with a zero-waste strategy on a daily basis.
Special cleaning teams had been stationed around key areas such as Bhati Chowk, Azadi Flyover, Badami Bagh, Fort Road, food Street, Badami Bagh Lari Adda and the Vegetable Market to provide enhanced cleaning services. Additionally, cleaning efforts were ongoing in Azam Cloth Market, Moti Bazaar, Shah Alam Market, and urdu Bazaar. LWMC CEO urged citizens to support the LWMC teams by keeping their surroundings clean and disposing of waste responsibly.
