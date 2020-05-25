UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Cleanliness Arrangements Ensures: Mayor Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 04:20 PM

Special cleanliness arrangements ensures: Mayor Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The staff of Municipal Corporation continued on Monday their work for special cleaning arrangements to disinfect the city even during Eid Holidays.

During the three days of Eid-ul-Fitar, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh supervised the cleaning of all the roads & parks of city with heavy machinery and disinfected the city to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Mayor Tarique Hussain Chauhan and officers of relevant departments Pir Ata-ur-Rehman Khan, Abid Ali Ansari, Khalid Hussain Jatoi and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to Nedua, the Mayor said the number of children infected with the COVID-19 were increasing, so we were giving more priority to disinfecting places in the city where children were seen in large numbers, these children were our future, their safety was the first priority and that was why we were performing our duties even during the days of Eid.

The mayor said disinfectant sprays had been applied in almost all areas of the city, if any area was left then the residents of concerned area should lodge their complaint in the Complaint Center of Sukkur Municipal Corporation.

Talking about water supply, Mayor Sukkur said before handing over the water supply system to the Public Health Department, we had fixed 95% but due to negligence of their officers and engineers in some areas of the city.

He said complaints were being received regarding distribution of Water, In this regard, I will meet the Secretary and brief him on the whole situation and also recommend him to take strict action against those responsible, Mayor said.

Related Topics

Water Holidays Sukkur Jatoi Abid Ali All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

3 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

18 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

20 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

21 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.