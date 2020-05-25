Special cleanliness arrangements ensures: Mayor Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The staff of Municipal Corporation continued on Monday their work for special cleaning arrangements to disinfect the city even during Eid Holidays.

During the three days of Eid-ul-Fitar, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh supervised the cleaning of all the roads & parks of city with heavy machinery and disinfected the city to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Mayor Tarique Hussain Chauhan and officers of relevant departments Pir Ata-ur-Rehman Khan, Abid Ali Ansari, Khalid Hussain Jatoi and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to Nedua, the Mayor said the number of children infected with the COVID-19 were increasing, so we were giving more priority to disinfecting places in the city where children were seen in large numbers, these children were our future, their safety was the first priority and that was why we were performing our duties even during the days of Eid.

The mayor said disinfectant sprays had been applied in almost all areas of the city, if any area was left then the residents of concerned area should lodge their complaint in the Complaint Center of Sukkur Municipal Corporation.

Talking about water supply, Mayor Sukkur said before handing over the water supply system to the Public Health Department, we had fixed 95% but due to negligence of their officers and engineers in some areas of the city.

He said complaints were being received regarding distribution of Water, In this regard, I will meet the Secretary and brief him on the whole situation and also recommend him to take strict action against those responsible, Mayor said.