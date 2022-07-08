Special cleanliness arrangements in WCB reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Special arrangements for cleanliness in the area of Walton Cantonment Board (WCB) have been made for Eid-ul-Azha.

In a meeting, chaired by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi, it was decided to operate additional conservancy vehicles, besides deployment of additional sanitary workers for the cleanliness.

To tackle the emergency situation in the rainy season, long shoes and rain coats have been given away to the sanitary staff. As many as five sanitary inspectors, six sanitary supervisors, 12 sanitary mates, 1,749 sanitary workers and 367 sanitary vehicles would participate in Eid cleanliness operation.

The Cantt board had also displayed awareness posters as well as steamers.

The board had established 13 complaint centres at various places while a central complaint centre had been set up in the main office of the WCB to facilitate the citizens for round the clock.

The Cantt board has also distributed 90,000 bio degradable sanitary bags among the citizens for animal waste and skins.

The citizens can contact at 042-99220406 for complaints.