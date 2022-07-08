UrduPoint.com

Special Cleanliness Arrangements In WCB Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Special cleanliness arrangements in WCB reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Special arrangements for cleanliness in the area of Walton Cantonment Board (WCB) have been made for Eid-ul-Azha.

In a meeting, chaired by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi, it was decided to operate additional conservancy vehicles, besides deployment of additional sanitary workers for the cleanliness.

To tackle the emergency situation in the rainy season, long shoes and rain coats have been given away to the sanitary staff. As many as five sanitary inspectors, six sanitary supervisors, 12 sanitary mates, 1,749 sanitary workers and 367 sanitary vehicles would participate in Eid cleanliness operation.

The Cantt board had also displayed awareness posters as well as steamers.

The board had established 13 complaint centres at various places while a central complaint centre had been set up in the main office of the WCB to facilitate the citizens for round the clock.

The Cantt board has also distributed 90,000 bio degradable sanitary bags among the citizens for animal waste and skins.

The citizens can contact at 042-99220406 for complaints.

Related Topics

Vehicles

Recent Stories

Imran Riaz Khan shifted to Lahore's Kotwali police ..

Imran Riaz Khan shifted to Lahore's Kotwali police station

2 minutes ago
 President, PM express deep condolences over sad de ..

President, PM express deep condolences over sad demise of Shinzo Abe

37 minutes ago
 Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

43 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her Londo ..

Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her London vacations

2 hours ago
 Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

3 hours ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.