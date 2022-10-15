UrduPoint.com

Special Cleanliness Campaign From Oct 20: DC Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022

Special cleanliness campaign from Oct 20: DC Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :A special cleanliness campaign will be started from October 20 in Sialkot district under the supervision of Commissioner Gujranwala Division, which will continue for one month.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi during a meeting here on Saturday. The meet was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners Rizwan Mehmood, Syeda Amina Maududi, Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Sufian, Maheen Fatima, Asma Khalil, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, and Deputy Director (DD) Local Government Umer Amjad.

The DC said that the Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) would be responsible for cleanliness campaign in the 24 union councils of the city, while the Sialkot Municipal Corporation would support them.

He said that a special squad had been formed for cleaning the urban union councils, which would carry out the operation in each union council for five days. He said all roads and intersections would be washed along with garbage collection from the area.

While the sanitary staff would also desilt the sewerage lines.

The deputy commissioner said that garbage had been marked at 3,296 places in 1,529 villages of the district.

In rural areas, in the first phase, 39 villages with a population of more than 10,000, in the second phase, 71 villages with a population of 5,000 to 10,000, in the third phase, 296 villages with a population of 3,000 to 5,000, and in the fourth phase, the remaining 1,123 villages would be cleaned, the DC said.

He said that for the purpose, the local government department had acquired 472 tractors, trolleys and other machinery while 472 sanitary workers would perform their duties.

The DC said that for the success of the special cleaning campaign, full cooperation of public representatives, businessmen's associations, local dignitaries and the media should be attained.

He said that a special awareness campaign regarding cleanliness would also be launched among citizens.

