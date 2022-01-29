Special cleanliness drive begins in city

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The 30-day special cleanliness drive began here on Saturday.

Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot Abdul Rauf Mehr inaugurated the drive.

Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Muhammad Zubair Wattoo, CEO Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) Khalid Javed Goraya, XEN Muhammad Asim Chaudhry, Incharge Street Lights Waris Gujar, Operations Manager SWMC Agha Dawood and others were present on the occasion.

MCS Administrator Abdul Rauf Mehr said that all garbage dumps in the city would be cleared during the special cleanliness campaign.

He said that covering of manholes and damaged street lights would be turned on, besides removing wall-chalking, banners and posters.

The administrator said that a grievance cell had been set up in the metropolitan corporation for complaints related to month-long sanitationcampaign.

Citizens can lodge complaints on 9250148 during office hours.