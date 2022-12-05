UrduPoint.com

Special Cleanliness Drive In Provincial Metropolis From Dec 12

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :In the light of the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, a week-long cleanliness drive would start in the provincial capital from December 12.

In this regard, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan here on Monday and various programmes were finalised to observe the week in a befitting manner.

It was informed that awareness walks would be organised in the markets while apart from routine cleaning operations a special operation would also be carried out in streets, markets and Mohallas in which masses and shopkeepers would be instructed not to throw garbage and waste materials in their surroundings and drop at specific points at roadside for disposal.

The meeting further decided to conduct special awareness sessions at public and private schools to educate students about cleanliness.

The deputy commissioner said that all the district administration officers would supervise the cleanliness drive in their respective areas while public would be urged not to throw garbage in streets and neighbourhoods.

The meeting was attended by all administrative officers including Additional Deputy Commissioner Ehtishamul Haq, representatives of the education department, WSSP, PDA, local government, town administration and officers from other departments.

More Stories From Pakistan

