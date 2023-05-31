Special cleanliness drive initiated in Gilgit city

A special cleanliness drive has been initiated in Gilgit city

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A special cleanliness drive has been initiated in Gilgit city.

"This initiative aims to enhance the overall cleanliness and sanitation standards, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media here Wednesday.

He said we have undertaken the task of cleaning the drains along the Karakoram Highway at Sonyar Bazar Juglote.

He said that Provincial, Divisional and District Administrations remain committed to supporting and encouraging such initiatives that promote cleanliness, environmental sustainability and the overall betterment of the Gilgit community.