UrduPoint.com

Special Cleanliness Drive Initiated In Gilgit City

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Special cleanliness drive initiated in Gilgit city

A special cleanliness drive has been initiated in Gilgit city

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A special cleanliness drive has been initiated in Gilgit city.

"This initiative aims to enhance the overall cleanliness and sanitation standards, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to media here Wednesday.

He said we have undertaken the task of cleaning the drains along the Karakoram Highway at Sonyar Bazar Juglote.

He said that Provincial, Divisional and District Administrations remain committed to supporting and encouraging such initiatives that promote cleanliness, environmental sustainability and the overall betterment of the Gilgit community.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Media

Recent Stories

Court sends Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on judicial ..

Court sends Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on judicial remand

5 minutes ago
 Senior Serbian Lawmaker Says US Tactics With Prist ..

Senior Serbian Lawmaker Says US Tactics With Pristina Failing to Pacify Northern ..

5 minutes ago
 Europe Has to Answer Its People Why So Much Weapon ..

Europe Has to Answer Its People Why So Much Weapons Are Sent to Ukraine - Kremli ..

5 minutes ago
 China asks India to create favourable conditions f ..

China asks India to create favourable conditions for media organizations' exchan ..

5 minutes ago
 Imran taking U-turn from 'absolutely not' to 'abso ..

Imran taking U-turn from 'absolutely not' to 'absolutely yes' to save his politi ..

5 minutes ago
 Ex-Balochistan Assembly speaker calls on Sindh gov ..

Ex-Balochistan Assembly speaker calls on Sindh governor

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.