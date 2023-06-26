Open Menu

Special Cleanliness Measures For Eid Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar said on Monday that special cleanliness measures were being taken in the district for the Eidul Azha days.

In this regard, additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) and other district officers had been assigned different areas/ zones for monitoring the cleaning arrangements.

The ADC Revenue would look after Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Narwala Road, Kalim Shaheed Colony and Razabad.

The ADC Headquarters will check arrangements in D-Ground, Jaranwala Road, Canal Road, Susan Road. ADC General will monitor cleanliness arrangements in Eight Bazaars, GTS Chowk, Iqbal Stadium, Jinnah Road, Civil Lines and Jinnah Colony.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters would check Sheikhupura Road, Manawala, Hajiabad, Nishatabad, Malikpur, Bhaiwala, Gatti, Jhumra Road, AC City will monitor arrangements in Nazimabad, Factory Area, Samanabad, D-Type, Allama Iqbal Colony, Batala Colony, Satiana Road, Dijkot Road, Samundri Road, Warispura, Barkatpura.

Admin Officer Conduct will see Sargodha Road, Daewoo Road, Jail Road, Green View Colony, Qaim Sein Road, Milar Road.

Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils Saddar, Jarranwala, Tandlianwala, Samundri and Chak Jhumra will be responsible for cleanliness in their respective tehsils.

The DC directed the Irrigation Department to depute staff to control throwing animal waste in canals and Rajbahs and registration of cases against responsible.

He also nominated Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Waste Management Company as focal person of overall cleanliness arrangements. ADC Finance will be in-charge control room at the DC Office.

