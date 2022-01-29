Special cleanliness of sewer lines underway

(@FahadShabbir)

The special cleanliness of sewerage lines was underway in connection with Punjab government's Month of cleanliness drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The special cleanliness of sewerage lines was underway in connection with Punjab government's Month of cleanliness drive.

The WASA staff would ensure special cleanliness of sewer lines at all sewerage sub-divisions during this month long drive.

This month has been set aside for cleanliness of sewerage lines, drains, manholes and placing covers on manholes.

All Assistant Director Engineering submitted report to WASA Managing Director Shahzad Munir about de-siltation drive and placing covers on manholes.

The WASA MD issued directions to officials concerned to submit detailed reports on daily basis about sewerage, cleanliness of manholes as well as keeping covers.

He ordered Deputy Director sewerage and disposal stations to resolve citizen's complaints in their respective areas and especially to ensure 100 percent presence of manhole covers.