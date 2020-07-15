UrduPoint.com
Special Cleanliness Operation Carried Out Second Consecutive Day In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:06 PM

Special cleanliness operation carried out second consecutive day in city

Multan Waste Management Company carried out special cleanliness operation at various roads of the city on second consecutive day due to visit of Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company carried out special cleanliness operation at various roads of the city on second consecutive day due to visit of Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The sanitary staff cleaned the all routes towards airport and lifted garbage, debris from roads and culminated encroachment from there also.

The special cleanliness was also made at Fort Qasim Bagh, shrines and link roads while special cleanliness arrangements ensured at Nishtar hospital and Dera Adda roads.

The water sprinkling was also conducted continously on roads with company's water tankers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Abdul Latif Khan paid visit to city to review cleanliness arrangements. While managers and deputy managers also remained active for monitoring of cleanliness.

