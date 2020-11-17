Special cleanliness operation conducted after sit-in

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A special cleanliness operation and subsequent fumigation was carried out at Faizabad interchange and on entire Murree Road after procession and sit-in to maintain the beauty of the city.

Sanitary workers of Albayrak and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company collected waste from Murree road, roadsides were washed and the green belts were swept while containers were also removed from the roads.

After uncertain situation, cleanliness operation was paused but now it has been resumed and workers were busy for returning the city to normalcy after removing huge quantity of left over waste and junks.

The authorities has directed the sanitation staff to further boost the efforts for cleanliness of the city.