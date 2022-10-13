Special cleanliness operation under way at Canal Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched a special cleanliness operation on both sides of the Canal Road and more than 10 field officers are monitoring the operation.

According to the LWMC sources here on Thursday, Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Munir Hussain Chopra and Chairman Atif Chaudhry, along with the Lahore commissioner, visited the Canal Road to review cleanliness arrangements.

The CEO briefed Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan about the cleaning operation. He said that special cleaning arrangements were in progress on both sides of the canal from Thokar to Jallo.

LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry said all underpasses and service roads on Canal Road were being thoroughly cleaned.

More than 250 sanitation vehicles and more than 1,000 sanitation workers were participating in the special cleanliness operation, he added. He said providing clean environment to citizens was a priority and in this regard department was taking all possible measures.

He said that he himself was visiting various areas of the city to monitor cleanliness operations directly.

The chairman said the LWMC had set up service delivery camp at Campus Bridge for swift redress of public complaints. In case of any waste-related complaint, citizens could dial LWMC helpline 1139 or use the mobile application Clean Lahore, he added.