Open Menu

Special Cleanliness Plan Prepared For Eid: CEO MWMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Special cleanliness plan prepared for Eid: CEO MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Shahid Yaqoob said that special plan had been prepared to ensure best cleanliness arrangements during Eid-ul-Fitr.

During his visit of different areas of the city to check ongoing cleanliness drive here on Sunday, the CEO MWMC said that washing operation was continued during the holy month of Ramadan in which thousands of tone waste has been lifted so far.

He said that more than 70 garbage points had been cleared during the ongoing operation.

Shahid maintained that special squad has been formed to resolve public complaints at the earliest.

He added that waste collection has been increased after addition of new heavy machinery in the squad.

Related Topics

Multan Company Visit Sunday Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

17 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

17 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

17 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

17 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

18 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

18 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

18 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

18 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

18 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan