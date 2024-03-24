Special cleanliness plan prepared for Eid: CEO MWMC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Shahid Yaqoob said that special plan had been prepared to ensure best cleanliness arrangements during Eid-ul-Fitr.

During his visit of different areas of the city to check ongoing cleanliness drive here on Sunday, the CEO MWMC said that washing operation was continued during the holy month of Ramadan in which thousands of tone waste has been lifted so far.

He said that more than 70 garbage points had been cleared during the ongoing operation.

Shahid maintained that special squad has been formed to resolve public complaints at the earliest.

He added that waste collection has been increased after addition of new heavy machinery in the squad.