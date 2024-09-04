Special cleanliness squad formed for women cricket series

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kabir Khan said on Wednesday that special cleanliness squad had been formed to perform duties during women T-20 cricket series.

During his visit to review the ongoing cleanliness operation here, the CEO said that comprehensive cleanliness arrangements were being made at stadium and routes.

He said that the visiting team of South Africa’s women cricket team would be welcomed in the city of saints and the team would be provided a beautiful and clean environment.

Kabir Khan said that main routes, stadium and adjacent areas were being washed with water bowsers. Three T-20 matches have been scheduled between South Africa’s women cricket team and Pakistan women cricket team on Sept 16, 18 and 20 at Multan Cricket Stadium.