Special cleanliness, tree plantation campaign to commence from Monday: MD MWMC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) to start special cleanliness operation in the city from Monday as per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak to make historical city clean and beautiful.

This was disclosed by Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-Ul-Islam Dogar in a statement issued here on Friday.

The MD said that deputy commissioner had directed to launch special cleanliness operation and tree plantation in the city.

He said that special teams comprising of officials of MWMC and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had been formed for that purpose.

He said that cleanliness operation would be started from Monday at Bahauddin Zakariya University road which continued till Saturday at other roads of the city.

Fakhar added that five different teams had been formed for tree plantation at Fort Qasim, Clock Tower Chowk, Hafiz Jamal road, Chowk Kumharanwala, Multan Public school road, Nandla Chowk and other areas on Saturday.

He said that painting at MWMC offices and vehicles would also be made to create good gesture of the company.