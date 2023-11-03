Open Menu

Special Cleansing Campaign Initiated In Province Including Quetta City: Pirkani

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Municipal Secretary Noor Ahmad Pirkani on Friday said that a special cleaning campaign has been started across the province including Quetta city from November 1 to 30

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of journalists here.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of journalists here.

Secretary Noor Ahmed Pirkani said the Provincial Local Government Minister Sheikh Mehmoodul Hasan Mandukhel had issued orders to start a one-month special cleaning campaign across the province. Under which a special cleaning campaign has been started from November 1 to

30, during which, along with cleaning in other areas of the province including Quetta, the piles of garbage will be removed and they could be disposed of.

He said that strict instructions have been issued to all chief officers and local councils to ensure a special cleanliness drive, during this campaign, measures should also be taken to highlight the importance of cleanliness among the people.

He said that a spraying and special dog-killing campaign was also being started in Quetta city to eradicate mosquitoes.

He said that the staff of the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation, including the Municipal Corporation should ensure attendance at their places of posting and that Quetta City should be cleaned twice a day.

He said that during the special cleaning campaign that would continue till November 30 across the province, the senior officers of the Local Government Department would supervise the campaign.

Replying to a question, he said that the city of Quetta was a common home of all of us, adding the citizens and the business community should fully cooperate with the staff of Quetta Metropolitan to keep it clean.

Instead of throwing garbage everywhere, collect it in specific places so that it can be picked up and disposed of in time, he said.

To another question, Noor Ahmad Perkani said that all resources would be used to eliminate encroachment in Quetta city.

Traders should refrain from creating encroachments otherwise legal action will be taken against others, he noted.

