Open Menu

Special Collective Prayer Held At Badshahi Mosque On Laylatul Qadr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Special collective prayer held at Badshahi Mosque on Laylatul Qadr

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman and Badshahi Mosque Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on 27th of Ramadan knowns as 'Laylatul Qadr' led the special collective prayer at Badshahi Mosque on Thursday night.

The special Dua was attended by Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, religious scholars and a large number the faithful.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad prayed for the unity of Muslim Ummah, protection of the 'Haramain Shareefain', stability of the country, national solidarity, country's progress and prosperity, and freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides Palestine.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman said that the holy night of Laylatul Qadr (Shab-e-Qadr) the most blessed night in islam, described in the Quran as ‘better than a thousand months’.

He said that entire nation should seek the forgiveness of the Allah Almighty on this holy night.

He said, "During the holy month of Ramadan one should serve humanity with generosity."

"Pakistan is a great blessing of the Allah Almighty, which came into being on 27th of Ramadan," he added.

He further said that entire nation was standing with Pak armed forces and country’s security agencies for the integrity of the country.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that entire Muslim Ummah was standing with innocent people of Gaza and Palestine and it was highly important to extend all possible support to them.

Earlier, the Holy Quran was completed and entire night was spent in offering prayers.

'Mehfil-e-Shabina' was also held at Badshahi Mosque under the auspices of the Punjab Auqaf department.

Recent Stories

Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to ad ..

Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformat ..

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..

2 hours ago
 Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate ..

Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..

2 hours ago
 Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 millio ..

Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..

2 hours ago
Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

2 hours ago
 Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at char ..

Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor

2 hours ago
 DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards ..

DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..

2 hours ago
 Department of Community Development launches Volun ..

Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, invest ..

Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..

2 hours ago
 Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 mil ..

Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan