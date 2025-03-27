Special Collective Prayer Held At Badshahi Mosque On Laylatul Qadr
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 11:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman and Badshahi Mosque Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad on 27th of Ramadan knowns as 'Laylatul Qadr' led the special collective prayer at Badshahi Mosque on Thursday night.
The special Dua was attended by Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, religious scholars and a large number the faithful.
Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad prayed for the unity of Muslim Ummah, protection of the 'Haramain Shareefain', stability of the country, national solidarity, country's progress and prosperity, and freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides Palestine.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman said that the holy night of Laylatul Qadr (Shab-e-Qadr) the most blessed night in islam, described in the Quran as ‘better than a thousand months’.
He said that entire nation should seek the forgiveness of the Allah Almighty on this holy night.
He said, "During the holy month of Ramadan one should serve humanity with generosity."
"Pakistan is a great blessing of the Allah Almighty, which came into being on 27th of Ramadan," he added.
He further said that entire nation was standing with Pak armed forces and country’s security agencies for the integrity of the country.
Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that entire Muslim Ummah was standing with innocent people of Gaza and Palestine and it was highly important to extend all possible support to them.
Earlier, the Holy Quran was completed and entire night was spent in offering prayers.
'Mehfil-e-Shabina' was also held at Badshahi Mosque under the auspices of the Punjab Auqaf department.
Recent Stories
Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..
UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..
Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..
Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..
Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..
Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..
Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries
Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor
DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..
Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative
Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..
Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special collective prayer held at Badshahi Mosque on Laylatul Qadr6 minutes ago
-
Asif urges Afghan to stop defunct org. damaging peace in KP, Balochistan6 minutes ago
-
Police foil terrorists' attack at check post successfully36 minutes ago
-
Special Eid trains operations begin to facilitate passengers46 minutes ago
-
Law minister chairs first meeting of NAP committee46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to host first Digital FDI event on April 29-3056 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive cleanliness drive launched ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr56 minutes ago
-
PREM union president lauds PR administration for restoring Quetta train service56 minutes ago
-
Wife killer gets death sentence1 hour ago
-
Environmental Journalists Quarterly Meeting held1 hour ago
-
Tariq Ch urges PTI to improve governance, security in KP areas1 hour ago
-
SDO injured in Panjgur firing1 hour ago