Special Commission Being Formed For Minorities' Rights Protection: Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:03 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that a special commission was being constituted for the protection of minorities' rights as formulation of the commission had been drafted

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Christian community led by Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam at CM Office here. The delegation thanked the chief minister for the welfare measures of the minority communities.

The chief minister said the government had made a five times increase in minorities' budget in the current financial year with as an amount of Rs 2.5 billion had been earmarked for the welfare of minority communities.

He said the recruitment process had started for the vacancies under the five per cent job quota for minorities and 100 per cent implementation would be ensured. For the first time in the history of Punjab province, a two per cent special quota had been fixed for students of minority communities in higher education institutions to help them to continue their studies.

Meanwhile, Youhana Abad in Lahore and Warispura in Faisalabad had been declared as model minority areas.

Similarly, a Hindu temple had been restored in Bhong area of Rahim Yar Khan and every effort would be made to protect the rights of the religious minorities, Buzdar added.

He said the role of minorities in the development of Pakistan could not be ignored. The Constitution of Pakistan protects the rights of minorities as they enjoy equal rights, he concluded.

SACM Hasaan Khawar and Secretary Human Rights and Minorities Affairs department were also present.

The participants of delegation said the government had taken unprecedented steps for the welfare of religious minorities. They also appreciated the government's sustained efforts to protect their rights. The government had taken the lead in the welfare of minority communities, they added.

The delegation included Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Mahinder Pall Singh, Haroon Gill MPA, Youdester Chauhan, Bishop Azad Marshall, Archbishop Sebastian Francis, Dr Majid Abe, head of Salvation Army in Lahore, Chairperson Minority Advisory Council Punjab Jacqueline Tressler, Vice Chairman Minority Advisory Council Punjab Robinson Aziz Francis, Bishop Wilson John Gill and others.

